Justified: City Primeval Trailer: Raylan's Not Looking to Get Bit

In a new season trailer for FX's Justified: City Primeval, Detroit is about to get a lot more explosive for U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

Well, it didn't even take the first two episodes for us to include Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook) and Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis) on our list of favorite characters from the series' full run. Of course, we're talking about Davie Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval, with U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) not getting much of a chance to get used to his new surroundings before meeting the other two sides to a very deadly triangle. Since the episodes are less than 24 hours old, we're going to refrain from spoilers (for now) – but let's just say that Raylan's dropping an understatement in the following trailer when he says that he's seen a lot of "s**t" in just a week that's given him pause. And speaking of that trailer…

If you're interested in a sneak preview of what's still to come, check out the following "Coming Up This Season" trailer that was released by FX Networks earlier today:

A Look at FX's Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing).

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series.

In the following featurette, we learn how Leonard's novel was adapted in a way to be a Raylan story, modernizing the character to match different views on law enforcement while still maintaining a "fun" aspect, and more:

