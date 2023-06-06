Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: justified, Justified: City Primeval, preview, raylan givens, Timothy Olyphant, trailer

Justified: Raylan's "Where's Waldo?" Case Becomes a Family Affair

Here's a look back at a classic Justified moment when U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens' search for Waldo Truth became a twisted family affair.

With a little more than a month to go until FX and showrunners Dave Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval brings Timothy Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens crashing back into our lives, we're taking another break from looking at what's to come for a chance to look at how we got here. In this case, we have another look back at the classic series – and this time around, the fourth-season search for Waldo Truth leads Raylan into the heart of a rather twisted family affair… one that's about to get a whole lot more twisted as the truth behind a decades-old mystery comes to light…

So for another reminder as to why the series is still as popular today as ever before, check out the following clips from S04E02 "Where's Waldo?" (directed by Bill Johnson and written by Dave Andron):

A Look at What's to Come with Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series. FX's Justified: City Primeval is set to hit screens on July 18th.

