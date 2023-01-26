Justified Revival "A Little Understaffed" During Shootout: Olyphant Justified: City Primeval star Timothy Olyphant spoke with Conan O'Brien about the shootout that took place during filming last summer.

Based on the reactions that we've been getting from our coverage of Dave Andron & Michael Dinner and FX Network's upcoming Timothy Olyphant-starring Justified: City Primeval, there are quite a few of you excited about the return of Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. While we await the release of the official trailer, Olyphant checked in with his friend Conan O'Brien as a guest on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, where he offered a very intense & emotional recap of what went down with the shooting that happened on the set and around filming in Chicago last summer. While we'll leave it to Olyphant to explain just how deadly the situation was, he did share with Conan & the audience that he believed that the production was "a little understaffed" in that area (starting at the 7:50 mark). What also hit home for us was Olyphant describing the coping & processing mechanisms that were in play and how the official call to suspend production turned out to be the opportunity many needed to let out the emotions that they had been carrying.

Here's a look at Olyphant sharing what went down that day last summer in Chicago when the shooting & mayhem broke out (and you can check out other clips from Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend here). But before they get to that, make sure to listen for a major "spoiler" regarding just how many roles (and "Givens's"?) Olyphant will be playing this season (get ready for "Dave Givens" and "Jim Givens"):

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman," a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with the Olyphants, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series.