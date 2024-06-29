Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Preview, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, Kaiju No. 8, season 2, teaser

Kaiju No. 8 Anime Sequel Confirmed; Uchiyama as Gen Narumi (TEASER)

The anime adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto's manga Kaiju No. 8 will return, with Koki Uchiyama voicing Gen Narumi, First Division Captain.

Fans of the anime adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto's manga Kaiju No. 8 learned that today's Episode 12 would only be the season finale and not the series finale -with a sequel officially confirmed via the release of an announcement teaser. Though little is known beyond that, we do know that Crunchyroll will stream the series when it returns – and that Koki Uchiyama (Soul in Soul Eater) has been tapped for the role of Gen Narumi, captain of the First Division. During the first season of the hit anime series, viewers were introduced to a world plagued by creatures known as Kaiju – with Kafka Hibino aspiring to enlist in The Defense Force. He makes a promise to enlist with his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Soon, life takes them in separate ways. While employed cleaning up after Kaiju battles, Kafka meets Reno Ichikawa. Reno's determination to join The Defense Force reawakens Kafka's promise to join Mina and protect humanity. Where do things go from there? Well, we won't dive into spoilers – with the first season wrapping up its run this weekend.

Here's a look at what went out on the anime's social media account earlier today, followed by the post confirming Uchiyama as Gen Narumi

The original Kaiju No. 8 manga by Naoya Matsumoto is serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga magazine – with VIZ Media also offering an English language version. Shigeyuki Miya directs the Kaiju No. 8 anime series at animation studio Production I.G. (Haikyu!!, PSYCHO-PASS). Ichiro Okouchi provides the series composition, with Tetsuya Nishio serving as chief animation director and character designer, Mahiro Maeda providing the kaiju design, Shinji Kimura serving as art director, and Yuta Bandoh providing the music. The first season of Kaiju No. 8 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

