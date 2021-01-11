Kamp Koral: Nickelodeon, Paramount+ Offer SpongeBob's Younger Years

Fans of "SpongeBob SquarePants" are going to be getting a chance to get a glimpse at where it all began, with Nickelodeon and Paramount+ released a sneak preview of the upcoming CG-animated prequel series Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years. In the following look at the series premiere "The Jellyfish Kid," a young SpongeBob and the rest of the kids around Kamp Koral's Lake Yuckymuck are determined to help SpongeBob catch his very first jellyfish.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and set for a 2021 premiere, the series will first-run exclusive to Paramount+ before heading to Nickelodeon later in the year. Now here's your look at Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years:

In the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff, the CG-animated prequel follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals as they spend their summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.

Nickelodeon & Paramount+'s Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years stars Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprising their iconic roles. Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) have joined the cast as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp. Marc Ceccarelli (SpongeBob SquarePants), Vincent Waller (SpongeBob SquarePants), and Jennie Monica (SpongeBob SquarePants) are co-executive producers of the series. Production of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years is being overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon.

Created by Stephen Hillenburg and marking its debut in summer 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has held the title of top kids' animated series on TV for the past 17 years. The multi-billion dollar franchise has gone on to inspire pop culture catchphrases and memes, while also rolling out a steady stream of big and small-screen adventures, a Tony-winning Broadway musical, merchandising of every variety you can think of, and more.