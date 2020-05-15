Katy Keene: Riverdale Spin-Off's Fate Determined "In a Few Weeks"

Like dozens of other television productions, The CW's Riverdale has had to suffer the slings-and-arrows of the coronavirus pandemic but at least they're secure in the knowledge that they're coming back for another season. That means time to wrap up the remaining plot threads and still enough episodes to stick a sweet time jump. But what about the future of spin-off series Katy Keene, starring Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars)? Unfortunately, fans are going to have to wait a wee bit longer for that answer.

On this week's Fall 2020 and January 2021 schedule conference call, CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz revealed that the network is waiting to see how the streaming numbers stack up to what was called "soft" linear ratings. The series is also available on the network's digital platform and will launch with HBO Max at the end of the month: "The linear ratings have been soft but we have seen some good streaming viewership," he added. "We'll make a decision in a few weeks." With that said, Pedowitz added that the cast options were extended in advance of a possible second season pickup. The series was given an order for an additional 13 scripts earlier this year, and many expect the combination of Hale, Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Riverdale) and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Riverdale) along with the streaming figures to be more than enough to secure a renewal.

A "Riverdale" spinoff, KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene, singer/songwriter Josie McCoy, performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger, and "It Girl" Pepper Smith — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together.

The CW's Katy Keene stars Lucy Hale as Katy Keene, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Katherine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt, Julia Chan as Pepper Smith, Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge Lopez/Ginger, Lucien Laviscount as Alexander Cabot, Zane Holtz as KO Kelly, and Camille Hyde as Alexandra Cabot. Berlanti Productions produces, in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Berlanti, Aguirre-Sacasa, Michael Grassi (Riverdale, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Riverdale), and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO.) serve as executive producers.