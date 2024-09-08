Posted in: Fox, NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: kendrick lamar, nfl, super bowl

Kendrick Lamar Set for Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Sorry, Drake)

Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL confirmed that Kendrick Lamar will perform at the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime show.

While we can't imagine that Drake will be too thrilled to possibly hear "Not Like Us" being performed for a huge global audience, Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL confirmed earlier today that Kendrick Lamar will perform at the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime show. Set to take place on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and airing on FOX, the performance will mark Lamar's second halftime spotlight – appearing in 2022 as a member of Dr. Dre's all-star lineup that also included Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date, and I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," Lamar shared in a statement when the news was first announced. Roc Nation founder Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter added, "Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come."

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show telecast is set to be produced by DPS. Roc Nation and Jesse Collins will serve as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton will direct. Roc Nation will also serve as the strategic entertainment advisor for the live performance.

"The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is a celebration of the music we love and the incredible artists who make it, all on the world's biggest stage. Apple is thrilled to bring this show, starring the absolutely incomparable Kendrick Lamar, to fans worldwide with Apple Music's industry-leading Spatial Audio quality along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music," shared Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats.

Seth Dudowsky, Head of Music at the NFL, added, "Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar. Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop. We're excited to collaborate with Kendrick, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to deliver another unforgettable Halftime Show."

