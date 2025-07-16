Posted in: ABC, Sports, TV | Tagged: espn, ESPYs

2025 ESPYS Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More!

With The 2025 ESPYS kicking off tonight on ABC and ESPN+ with host Shane Gillis, here's your preview/viewing guide for the big event.

Tonight, the sports and entertainment universes come together to celebrate the best and brightest in professional sport, and the memorable moments from the past year. That's right, The 2025 ESPYS are set to go live tonight from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles – and we have everything you need to know to check out all of the awards action. We're kicking things off with a rundown of when and where you can watch and who's hosting. From there, we have a rundown of the musical performers, presenters, and those set to attend, as well as a look at this year's special honorees. But that's not all! Of course, we have the rundown of this year's categories and nominees, and we've even included what host Shane Gillis and ESPN personality Pat McAfee had to share about tonight's big event.

When/Where Can I Watch "The 2025 ESPYS"? Who's Hosting "The 2025 ESPYS"? The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will be hosted by comedian, actor, and writer Shane Gillis. The ceremony will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 16, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC and will stream live on ESPN+. In addition, The ESPYS will be available to stream on-demand beginning Thursday, July 17, on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Will "The 2025 ESPYS" Have a Pre-Show? Hosted by Christine Williamson and Harry Lyles Jr., with Will Reeve contributing as a reporter, The ESPYS Red Carpet Preview Show will stream live at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on ESPN+ as well as on ESPN's YouTube and Facebook.

Who's Set to Perform During "The 2025 ESPYS"? The night will feature special musical performances from rapper Busta Rhymes, hip-hop duo Clipse, and rising rap superstar GELO. In addition, an "In Memoriam" tribute is planned, led by artist and multi-hyphenate Tobe Nwigwe, featuring David Michael Wyatt.

Who's Set to Present During "The 2025 ESPYS"? A whole lot of folks, actually. The famous faces that are scheduled to present include Angela Bassett (Actress), Alison Brie (Actress), Rob Mac (Actor), Busta Rhymes (Rapper & Singer), Billie Jean King (Tennis Legend), Leslie Jones (Comedian & Actress), Russell Wilson (Quarterback, New York Giants), Pat McAfee (ESPN Personality), Brooks Nader (Model), Russell Westbrook (NBA Player), Flau'jae Johnson (Rapper & NCAA College Basketball Player, Louisiana State University), Lindsey Vonn (Olympic Gold Medalist, Alpine Ski Racing), Matthew Stafford (Quarterback, Los Angeles Rams), Trinity Rodman (Soccer Player, Washington Spirit), Druski (Comedian & Actor), Anthony Ramos (Actor & Singer), Chris Berman (ESPN Personality), Elle Duncan (ESPN Personality), Desmond Howard (ESPN College Football Analyst), Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN College Football Analyst), Jon Jones (Mixed Martial Artist), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Olympic Gold Medalist, Track & Field), Gabby Thomas (Olympic Gold Medalist, Track & Field), and more.

Who's Set to Attend "The 2025 ESPYS"? Even more folks, actually. We're talking Simone Biles (Olympic Gold Medalist, Gymnast), Damar Hamlin (Safety, Buffalo Bills), Ilona Maher (Team USA Rugby Player), CJ McCollum (Guard, Washington Wizards), Sean Evans (Host, Hot Ones), Terrell Owens (Former NFL Player), Suni Lee (Olympic Gold Medalist, Gymnast), Jordan Chiles (Olympic Team Gold Medalist, Gymnast), Lamar Jackson (Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens), John Owen Lowe (Actor, Unstable), Sugar Ray Leonard (Former Professional Boxer & Olympic Gold Medalist), Sloane Stephens (Tennis Player), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Guard, Oklahoma City Thunder; NBA All-Star), Jason George (Actor, Grey's Anatomy), Metta World Peace (Fomer NBA Player), Nate Diaz (Mixed Martial Artist), Chloe Kim (Olympic Gold Medalist, Snowboarding), Alex Morgan (Former USWNT Player), Diana Taurasi (Former WNBA Player), Nick Sirianni (Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach), Jonathan Owens (Safety, Chicago Bears), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Professional Dancer, Dancing With the Stars), Whitney Cummings (Actress & Comedian), Robin Arzón (Peloton Instructor), Kyle Juszczyk (Fullback, San Francisco 49ers), Kristin Juszczyk (Fashion Designer), Ari Chambers (ESPN Personality), Mina Kimes (ESPN Personality), Andraya Carter (ESPN Personality), Chiney Ogwumike (WNBA Player), Tim Legler (ESPN Personality), University of Connecticut Women's Basketball Team, University of North Carolina Women's Lacrosse Team, and more.

Who Are the Special Honorees During "The 2025 ESPYS"?

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Oscar Robertson will receive the award, given to a deserving member of the sports world who has made a difference beyond the field of play by fighting for what they believe in, ultimately impacting people worldwide.

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Katie Schumacher-Cawley will receive the award, sponsored by The V Foundation for Cancer Research, which was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator.

Pat Tillman Award for Service: David Walters and Erin Regan will receive the award, given to a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger, Pat Tillman.

Icon Award: Former WNBA player Diana Taurasi and former USWNT player Alex Morgan will receive the award in recognition of their incredible careers and significant impact on the world of sports.

The 2025 ESPYS Categories & Nominations

This year's top nominees include Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, Simone Biles, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ilona Maher, and Alexander Ovechkin. In addition, first-time nominees include Allen, Maher, Freddie Freeman, Tyrese Haliburton, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Paul Skenes, and Gabby Thomas. Here's a look at who's looking to walk away with some serious hardware tonight:

BEST ATHLETE – MEN'S SPORTS‬

‬‭Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills‬

‬‭Saquon Barkley – Philadelphia Eagles‬

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder‬

‬‭Shohei Ohtani – Los Angeles Dodgers‬

‭ BEST ATHLETE – WOMEN'S SPORTS‬

‭Simone Biles – Gymnast‬

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone – Track & Field‬

Gabby Thomas – Track & Field‬

‭A'ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces‬

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE‬

‭Cooper Flagg – Duke Men's Basketball‬

Chloe Humphrey – North Carolina Women's Lacrosse‬

Ilona Maher – Rugby‬

‭Paul Skenes – Pittsburgh Pirates‬

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE‬

‭Geno Auriemma – UConn Huskies

‬Caitlin Clark – Indiana Fever

Kevin Durant – Olympic Basketball

Alexander Ovechkin – Washington Capitals

‭BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE‬

‭Simone Biles – 2024 Olympics Women's All-Around‬

Stephen Curry – US Men's Olympic BB team‬

Freddie Freeman – LA Dodgers – World Series MVP‬

Rory McIlroy – Wins first Masters title, completing career Grand Slam‬

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE‬

‭Gabe Landeskog – Colorado Avalanche‬

Suni Lee – Gymnast‬

Mallory Swanson – USWNT/Chicago Red Stars‬

Lindsey Vonn – Skiing‬

BEST PLAY‬

‭Saquon Barkley's backwards hurdle‬‭ – NFL (11/3/24)‬

Tyrese Haliburton Calls Game!!!‬‭ – NBA Game 1 NBA Finals‬‭ (6/5/25)‬

Sabrina Ionescu Logo 3 Game Winner‬‭ – WNBA Finals Game‬‭ 3‬

Trinity Rodman with the OT Goal to send USWNT to the semi-finals‬‭ – 2024‬‭ Olympics‬

‭ BEST TEAM‬

‬‭Florida Panthers – NHL‬

Los Angeles Dodgers – MLB‬

New York Liberty – WNBA‬

Ohio State Buckeyes – NCAA Football‬

Oklahoma City Thunder – NBA‬

Philadelphia Eagles – NFL‬

North Carolina Tar Heels – NCAA Women's Lacrosse‬

United States Women's National Team – Soccer‬

University of Connecticut Huskies – Women's Basketball‬

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE – MEN'S SPORTS‬

‭Cooper Flagg – Duke Basketball‬

Wyatt Hendrickson – Oklahoma State Wrestling‬

Travis Hunter – Colorado Football‬

CJ Kirst – Cornell Lacrosse‬

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE – WOMEN'S SPORTS‬

‭Olivia Babcock – University of Pittsburgh Volleyball‬

Kate Faasse – North Carolina Soccer‬

Gretchen Walsh – Virginia Swimming‬

JuJu Watkins – USC Basketball‬‭

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY‬

‭Noah Elliott – Snowboard‬

Ezra Frech – Track & Field‬

Tatyana McFadden – Track & Field‬

Grace Norman – Paratriathlete‬

BEST NFL PLAYER‬

‭Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills‬

Saquon Barkley – Philadelphia Eagles‬

Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens‬

Patrick Surtain II – Denver Broncos‬

‭BEST MLB PLAYER‬

‭Freddie Freeman – Los Angeles Dodgers‬

Aaron Judge – New York Yankees‬

Shohei Ohtani – Los Angeles Dodgers‬

Tarik Skubal – Detroit Tigers‬

BEST NHL PLAYER‬

‭Leon Draisaitl – Edmonton Oilers,‬

Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets‬

Nikita Kucherov – Tampa Bay Lightning‬

Cale Makar – Colorado Avalanche‬

BEST NBA PLAYER‬

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks‬

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder‬

Nikola Jokić – Denver Nuggets‬

Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics‬

BEST WNBA PLAYER‬‭

Caitlin Clark – Indiana Fever‬

Napheesa Collier – Minnesota Lynx‬

Breanna Stewart – New York Liberty‬

A'ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces‬

BEST DRIVER‬

Joey Logano – NASCAR‬

Álex Palou – IndyCar‬

Oscar Piastri – F1‬

Max Verstappen – F1‬

BEST UFC FIGHTER‬

Dricus Du Plessis‬

Merab Dvalishvili‬

Kayla Harrison‬

Islam Makhachev‬

BEST BOXER‬

Naoya Inoue‬

Claressa Shields‬

Katie Taylor‬

Oleksandr Usyk‬

BEST SOCCER PLAYER‬

Aitana Bonmatí – FC Barcelona/Spain‬

Christian Pulisic – AC Milan, US‬

Alexia Putellas FC Barcelona/Spain‬

Lamine Yamal – FC Barcelona/Spain‬

BEST GOLFER‬

Nelly Korda‬

Rory Mcllroy‬

Scottie Scheffler‬

Maja Stark‬

BEST TENNIS PLAYER‬

Carlos Alcaraz‬

Coco Gauff‬

Aryna Sabalenka‬

Jannik Sinner‬

