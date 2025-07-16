Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: halloween, Michael Myers, NECA

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later Michael Myers Debuts from NECA

Return to 1998 with NECA as they debut a bloody new horror figure from the film Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later

Article Summary Michael Myers returns in NECA's new 7-inch Ultimate action figure from Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.

Features accurate movie details, three swappable heads, multiple hands, and iconic slasher accessories.

Accessories include a fire axe, bloody knife, knife-in-pumpkin, and a bloody ice skate for horror fans.

Ultimate Michael Myers figure releases in Q3 2025 for $34.99, with pre-orders available now online.

NECA is bringing Michael Myers back with a brand new figure from the alternate timeline sequel Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later. This 1998 film marked the return of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in a suspenseful sequel that would go on to ignore the events of several previous entries. H20 serves as a direct follow-up to the first film from 1978, its 1981 sequel. Set two decades after Laurie faked her death to escape her murderous brother Michael Myers, with her now living under a new identity, but she has been tracked down once again.

Michael Myers is now ready to slash his way into your horror collection with a new Ultimate figure that captures his H20 appearance. This 7" tall figure features the killer in his signature jumpsuit and will come with three swappable heads and a variety of hands. NECA was sure to include some lovely slashing material as well, with an axe, a bloody knife, a pumpkin with a knife in it, and a bloody ice skate. Fans can relive the fun Halloween H20: 20 Years Later in Q3 2025 for $34.99, and pre-orders are already live.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later – Ultimate Michael Myers

"Celebrate the return of a horror icon with NECA's Ultimate Michael Myers action figure, based on his appearance in the chilling 1998 film Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later. Two decades after that fateful Halloween night in Haddonfield, Michael Myers resurfaces to track down his sister Laurie Strode."

"As the shadows grow long on another Halloween night, evil returns with a vengeance! This fully articulated 7-inch scale figure captures Michael's menacing presence with screen-accurate detail. Accessories include interchangeable masked heads and hands, fire axe, kitchen knives, ice skate, and pumpkin. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap—perfect for display!"

