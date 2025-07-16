Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, TV | Tagged: big finish, doctor who

Doctor Who: Eccleston's Ninth Doctor, Piper's Rose Return in "Snare"

Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor and Billie Piper's Rose Tyler return in Big Finish Production's audio adventure, Doctor Who: Snare.

Twenty years after Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor and Billie Piper's Rose Tyler reintroduced the world to Doctor Who, the two are reteaming for a brand-new series of twelve, hour-long, full-cast audio adventures from the fine folks over at Big Finish Productions. Written by Tim Foley and set to release in August 2025, Doctor Who: Snare sees Alex Austin (Kevin), Hannah Brown (Marlene), and Camille Coduri (Jackie Tyler) joining Eccleston and Piper.

Kevin left the Powell Estate a long time ago. He wasn't going to be trapped there. But all these years later, he's back and clearing out his dad's old flat. At least his neighbours, the Tylers, are still here. But Rose has a strange new man in her life. And this Doctor's going to show Kevin a world he never knew existed. Unfortunately, something ancient is stirring on the Estate. Perhaps Kevin will be trapped here after all…

Here's a look at the cover art for the audio drama, followed by an audio preview of what's to come, and info on how to order:

Here's a chance to check out an audio preview of the upcoming adventure:

Doctor Who: Snare – Here's How to Order!

Big Finish listeners can now pre-order Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures, starting at just £9.99 per story (download to own) or £11.99 (download to own + collector's edition CD) exclusively here. Please note: the collector's edition CDs are strictly limited to 1,500 copies each and will not be repressed.

A complete series multibuy bundle of all twelve releases is also available to pre-order at the specially discounted price of £102 (download to own) or £126 (download to own + collector's edition CD), again exclusively from the Big Finish website.

Please note: all the above pre-order prices are discounted for 2025 only and guaranteed no later than 31 October 2025.

Please note that Big Finish is currently operating a digital-first release schedule. The mail-out of collector's edition CDs may be delayed due to factors beyond our control, but all purchases of this release unlock a digital copy that can be immediately downloaded or played on the Big Finish app from the release date.

