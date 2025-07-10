Posted in: Amazon Studios, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Reacher

New Jack Reacher Story Set for "Bat Out of Hell" Mystery Anthology

An original Reacher story from Andrew Child will be a highlight of the upcoming mystery anthology, Bat Out of Hell, edited by Don Bruns.

Attention, fans! Hungry for more Jack Reacher before the next book comes out this Autumn and whenever the next season of his Prime TV series premieres? Coming this summer from USA Today bestselling author Don Bruns is the stellar mystery anthology Bat Out of Hell from Blackstone Publishing. A captivating thrill ride with short stories from some of the most impressive mystery writers in the game, including a brand-new Jack Reacher original story from current book series author Andrew Child. The lineup also includes Rick Bleiweiss, Heather Graham, John Gilstrap, Dave Bruns, C. J. Kudlacz, Charles Todd, and Don Bruns himself… And yes, this is indeed inspired by the debut album from legendary rock star Meat Loaf's hit song "Bat Out of Hell". This brilliant anthology series twists legendary music albums into a collection of short mystery thriller stories, each named after the tracks on the album, and Jack Reacher gets the honour of appearing in the title story, which is also the most famous of all the titles!

In the new Jack Reacher story, aptly titled "Bat Out of Hell," Reacher is in a small town in New Mexico when he meets a woman named Blythe who is on the run from a group of bikers after she threatened to expose their illegal business. Reacher notices her hiding in a diner bathroom when he's having dinner. After protecting Blythe from harm at the diner, Reacher ends up involved in an investigation to save Blythe and uncover the crimes of the bikers. So basically, it's another Tuesday for everybody's favourite Man Who Walks like a Sledgehammer. Expect pummeling.

According to the books, we always pegged Reacher as more of a Blues guy, but hey, he doesn't need to appreciate "Bat Out of Hell" to enact it on some fools dumb enough to go up against him. Good times.

Bat Out of Hell is out on July 25th. Preorders are now available.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!