Posted in: Games, Marvel Future Fight, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: fantastic four, marvel, the fantastic four: first steps

Marvel Future Fight Launches New Fantastic Four Event

Marvel Future Fight has a new Fantastic Four event underway, promoting the next MCU film ahead of it arriving in theaters

Article Summary Marvel Future Fight debuts a Fantastic Four event inspired by the upcoming MCU film The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Unlock new film-inspired uniforms for Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and Human Torch

The Thing gets Tier-4 advancement, while Thanos returns as a powerful new World Boss: Legend+ with fresh rewards

Experience a new Timeline Quest chapter and upgraded gear, including the C.T.P. of Competition for enhanced stats

Netmarble has dropped a brand-new event into Marvel Future Fight has launched a new event with the Fantastic Four, tied to the upcoming MCU film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. As you might suspect, you'll see characters and settings from the film show up in the form of new cosmetics and appearances, plus some cool things to do for the next few weeks that FF fans will really dig. We have new details below as they event is live as soon as you update the game.

Fantastic Four Event

New uniforms for Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and Human Torch can now be unlocked, inspired by Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The Thing is now eligible for Tier-4 advancement and receives a new Striker Skill. Additionally, Crystal, Maximus and Karnak receive newly unlocked Awakened Skills that are enabled through Potential Awakening and Transcending. Thanos, the formidable leader of the Black Order, reemerges as the latest World Boss: Legend+. With enhanced strength and overwhelming dominance, Thanos and the Black Order allies present a powerful new challenge. Agents can earn First Clear rewards, along with access to additional rewards that includes Thanos' Artifact and Emblem at higher difficulty tiers.

The Timeline Quest has expanded with a new story inspired by Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, offering players a chance to experience an immersive, mission-driven narrative. The new game update also introduces the C.T.P. of Competition that enhances Instinct stats and delivers powerful effects in boss battles. The Reforging system has been updated that allows Agents to upgrade this gear to Mighty or Brilliant versions for even greater effectiveness.

Marvel Future Fight

An epic blockbuster action-RPG featuring Super Heroes and Villains from the Marvel Universe! The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Inhumans, Defenders, X-Men, Spider-Man, and more! Over 200 characters from the Marvel Universe are available to play! S.H.I.E.L.D.'s very own director, Nick Fury, has sent an urgent message from the future… the convergence is destroying the world as we know it! Prepare to defend your universe! Recruit your favorite characters, complete missions, and compete with other players to be the greatest hero and save your world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!