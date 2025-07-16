Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: dead city, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Dead City Renewed; New Showrunner for Season 3

AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City will be back for Season 3, with Seth Hoffman as showrunner.

Though we had heard rumblings about it over the past few weeks, AMC Networks made it official earlier today. Less than a month after the second season finale hit screens, AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City has been given the official green light for a third season. "NYC isn't done with Negan and Maggie just yet…," read the post that went out on Wednesday afternoon. "#DeadCity will be returning for SEASON 3, with #TWD veteran Seth Hoffman joining as showrunner!" As you've just read, Seth Hoffman (The Walking Dead, Prison Break) will be taking over as Season 3 showrunner.

In the upcoming third season, Maggie and Negan finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse. However, when chaos begins to arise in the city, they are forced to question whether they have learned from their old wounds or whether their dark past will spell doom for the entire city.

Here's a look at the announcement that hit social media earlier today:

NYC isn't done with Negan and Maggie just yet… 🍎#DeadCity will be returning for SEASON 3, with #TWD veteran Seth Hoffman joining as showrunner! pic.twitter.com/GaTVvJrxdx — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland, on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!