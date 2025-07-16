Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Pikachu, pokemon, Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Reveals First-Ever Life-Size Pokémon Statue with Pikachu

Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled a brand new set of officially licensed Pokémon collectibles including a life-size statue

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles debuts its first-ever officially licensed life-size Pokémon statue featuring Pikachu.

The Pikachu figure stands 18.5 inches tall, crafted from high-quality polystone and painted with vibrant detail.

Pikachu’s iconic features and a grassy base capture the essence of the beloved franchise’s animated style.

The life-size statue is priced at $525, with pre-orders open now and a scheduled release in March 2026.

Pikachu is the iconic electric-type Pokémon from Nintendo's and Game Freak's legendary Pokémon franchise, which debuted in Pokémon Red and Blue in 1996. Instantly recognizable for its yellow fur, red cheeks, and lightning bolt-shaped tail, Pikachu can generate electricity to unleash powerful moves. He has been the franchise's mascot, with Pikachu appearing in nearly every game, joining Ash Ketchum with the long-running animated series and countless other merchandise, including books, and spin-offs. Now, things are coming to life as Sideshow Collectibles is electrifying fans with their brand new Pokémon license.

To kick off this new collab, they have released an officially licensed life-size Pikachu that stands at 18.5″ tall. This adorable hero is sculpted from high-quality polystone and has been masterfully painted, bringing him faithfully to the real world. Pikachu features all of its signature details with rosy cheeks, the iconic lightning-bolt tail, and a grassy-themed base to help capture the essence of the game. This life-size Pokémon statue is priced at $525, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles with payment plans being offered and a March 2026 release.

Sideshow x Pokémon – Pikachu Life-Size Figure

"Sideshow presents the Pikachu Life-Size Figure, the premiere reveal in our officially licensed Pokémon collectibles series inspired by the world's best-known Pokémon. Based on the beloved Pokémon's animated appearance, this high-end life-size figure truly captures the cuteness and personality of the iconic Pikachu! The electric rodent stands on a grassy travel route, waiting to embark on an exciting new adventure. Will you be Pikachu's Trainer?"

"Scaled to realistic dimensions, the Pikachu Life-Size Figure measures 18.5" tall and 17.6" wide, with a 9.8" deep circular base. Polystone sculpture and vibrant colors accentuate authentic details like Pikachu's smiling expression, red cheeks, and lightning bolt-shaped tail. This large collectible Pokémon figure will make a stunning centerpiece for fans to enjoy wherever it is displayed. Pokémon fans, spark your collection with this Life-Size Figure by Sideshow today!"

