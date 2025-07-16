Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Fallout from Triumphant All In Texas PPV

AEW Dynamite returns to Chicago's Aragon Ballroom tonight with new champion Hangman Adam Page addressing fans following his Texas Death Match victory over Jon Moxley.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) continues its triumphant trajectory as Dynamite broadcasts live tonight from the venerable Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. The program, airing at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on TBS and streaming concurrently on HBO Max, arrives merely days after the organization's resounding success at All In: Texas, an event that further solidified AEW's resurgence during what industry observers have characterized as a banner year.

The wrestling promotion's momentum represents a remarkable turnaround from the tumultuous period following the controversial tenure and subsequent termination of CM Punk. That acrimonious chapter, which culminated in Punk's dismissal amid backstage altercations and public recriminations, had temporarily destabilized the company's trajectory. However, AEW has demonstrably rebounded, with All In: Texas serving as the latest testament to the organization's renewed vitality.

Notably, AEW's success occurred despite what many industry analysts perceived as deliberate counterprogramming by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The Connecticut-based wrestling conglomerate scheduled three premium live events during the same weekend as All In: Texas, a maneuver widely interpreted as an attempt to diminish viewership and attendance for their ostensible competitor. This aggressive scheduling strategy appears incongruous with WWE officials' repeated assertions that they do not consider AEW legitimate competition, a contradiction that has not escaped the notice of wrestling journalists and fans alike.

Tonight's Dynamite emanates from the historic Windy City venue with a card replete with consequential matchups and significant developments. The newly crowned AEW World Champion, Hangman Adam Page, will address the audience following his grueling victory over Jon Moxley at All In: Texas. Page captured the championship in a brutal Texas Death Match, a stipulation notorious for its unforgiving nature and propensity for violence. The match saw unexpected interventions from Darby Allin and Bryan Danielson, who neutralized interference attempts by the Death Riders faction. Perhaps most surprisingly, Swerve Strickland, with whom Page has maintained a contentious relationship, provided the steel chain that ultimately facilitated Page's victory.

The evening's main event features a combustible six-man tag team encounter, with Page partnering with Mark Briscoe and AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs to face the Death Riders contingent of Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. The match represents an immediate continuation of hostilities following the Texas championship bout. Briscoe enters the contest with his own grievances after MJF prevented his potential victory in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In. Hobbs seeks retribution for the Death Riders' assault on his partner Samoa Joe during the opening contest of the Texas spectacular, an attack that also involved Gabe Kidd.

Additionally, AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm will deliver a victory address following her championship triumph over Mercedes Moné. The match, widely praised by critics and fans alike, represented a collision between two of professional wrestling's most accomplished female performers. Storm's victory speech promises to showcase her characteristic flamboyance and theatrical sensibilities.

The Chicago broadcast represents another significant milestone in AEW's continuing evolution and growth. The promotion's ability to maintain momentum and generate compelling storylines, particularly in the aftermath of internal strife and external pressure from WWE's counterprogramming efforts, underscores the resilience and creative vision that have become hallmarks of the organization under Tony Khan's stewardship.

Wrestling enthusiasts can witness tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, with simultaneous streaming available on HBO Max for those preferring digital platforms.

