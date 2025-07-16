Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Eric Winter, Deric Augustine Bring Serious Boy Band Vibes

The Rookie's Eric Winter & Deric Augustine wasted no time throwing down the social media gauntlet, bringing "boy band" vibes in a new video.

When it comes to keeping the fans invested in a show between seasons and while filming is underway, the folks who make sure ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie hits our screens should be teaching a class to other shows on how to do it right. We've heard from Deric Augustine, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O'Neil, Lisseth Chavez, Mekia Cox, Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and more – and it's been great to cover. But Winter and Augustine are throwing down the social media gauntlet early on into filming, bringing back some serious "boy band" vibes in a TikTok video posted this afternoon.

Here's a look at Winter and Augustine bringing the boy band vibe back to the set as production on the eighth season rolls on:

Here's a look back at what Winter previously shared, having some fun with all of the "haters" out there calling him out for his lack of TikTok posts since filming resumed:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!