MobLand: Paramount+ Previews Guy Ritchie's Tom Hardy-Starring Series

Arriving March 30th, Paramount+ released an official trailer for Guy Ritchie's Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren-starring MobLand.

Tom Hardy (Venom: The Last Dance). Pierce Brosnan (Die Another Day). Paddy Considine (House Of The Dragon). Helen Mirren (The Queen). That lineup alone would be enough to get us tuning into whatever series they chose to team up for – and then add filmmaker Guy Ritchie into the mix. As you're about to see in the official trailer above, a very intense global crime drama is on its way – with Paramount+'s MobLand hitting screens beginning on Sunday, March 30, in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia (with a global rollout set for later this year). Set to spotlight an organized crime family fighting for power and its place at the table within a global crime syndicate, here's a look at the preview images and overview that were released – with the trailer waiting for you above.

Power is up for grabs as the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families, clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives. Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart 'fixer' as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed – and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything. Joining Hardy, Brosnan, Considine, and Mirren are Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci's Demons), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore), and Emily Barber (Industry).

Produced in association with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s MobLand is executive-produced by Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari.

