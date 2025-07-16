Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Strange New Worlds: Martin Quinn on Carol Kane, Scotty/Pelia Dynamic

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Martin Quinn spoke with Bleeding Cool about working with Carol Kane and the Scotty/Pelia Season 3 dynamic.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Martin Quinn has a tall task ahead of him filling the shoes of The Original Series' James Doohan and Kelvin Universe films' Simon Pegg as the latest actor to play beloved Scottish engineer Lt. Montgomery Scott, the future would-be chief engineer of the U.S.S. Enterprise. In the prequel series, that honor currently belongs to Carol Kane's Commander Pelia, the Lanthanite instructor at Starfleet Academy who became Enterprise's chief engineer to replace the late Lt. Hemmer (Bruce Horak). Since being introduced late in season two, Quinn's been a welcome addition to the Enterprise under Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). While promoting the upcoming season three of Strange New Worlds, Martin spoke to Bleeding Cool to contrast his relationship with the legendary comedic actress with Scotty's relationship with his mentor.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Martin Quinn on Gaining Invaluable Experience, and Contrasting Their Personal and Character Relationships

Bleeding Cool: Martin, can you talk about working with Carol Kane and the rapport you built with her, and what Pelia means to Scotty, helping him become the engineer he will be?

It's funny, those two relationships you just mentioned, they're totally different, like Carol and me, and then Pelia and Scotty, like it's like so contentious between Scotty and Pelia, and yet the exact opposite with Carol and myself. She's so kind, caring, and takes me under her wing. She's a veteran actor, and I'm just getting started.

I haven't done much TV and film, but I've done bits. It was so cool getting to work with her. I've found TV and film in the past very limiting. It's like, "Hit your mark, eye line there, da da da, and she's like the exact opposite," where it's just like making animal noises before a take, and like, "Let's go!" You know what I mean? I don't know, go on your impulses, and it's amazing to work her. In total contrast to that, our on-screen relationship is very different and contentious, though it has a bit of growth and keeps going beyond season three, but I don't want to say too much.

The two-episode season three premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which also stars Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Melissa Navia, Christina Chong, Jess Bush, Celia Rose Gooding, Babs Olusanmokun, and Paul Wesley, premieres July 17th on Paramount+ with new episodes every Thursday.

