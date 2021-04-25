Kenny Omega Won the Impact Championship at Sunday's Rebellion PPV

Kenny Omega is the new Impact Wrestling World Champion after defeating Rich Swann in the main event of Sunday's Rebellion PPV. Omega put his AEW World Championship on the line against Swann's Impact belt Sunday in a match with two referees (Brian Hebner and Aubrey Edwards), Mauro Ranallo on commentary, and Tony Khan, Tony Schiavone, and Jerry Lynn at ringside and walked out of the PPV with both belts. Along with the AAA Mega Championship, Omega is now a triple title holder in three separate promotions.

Kenny Omega wasn't the only person to win a championship at Rebellion. Josh Alexander became the new X Division Championship, defeating Ace Austin and TJP in a triple threat. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering are the new Knockouts Tag Team Championships after defeating Fire N' Flava. But NJPW stars FinJuice remain Impact Tag Team Champions, having successfully fended off a challenge from Omega's colleagues, The Good Brothers, and Deonna Purrazzo remains Knockouts Champion, beating Tenille Dashwood. After the Knockouts title bout, former Impact star Taylor Wilde made her return, saving Dashwood from a beatdown and throwing herself into the title mix.

In non-title action, Violent By Design defeated the random combination of Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, James Storm, and Chris Sabin in an eight-man tag team match. The significant development in that match, however, was the selection of Eric Young's replacement: former WWE star Big Cass, now going by the name W. Morrissey. Will Violent By Design change their name to Meat is Murder now? Also, Brian Myers defeated Matt Cardona, and Trey Miguel beat Sami Callihan in a Last Man Standing Match.

Impact's next PPV will be Slammiversary, as advertised during Rebellion tonight. That advertisement heavily hinted at the debut of at least some of the recently fired former WWE stars. Could we see a rematch between Rich Swann and Kenny Omega at that show? Or perhaps Moose would have better luck?

Impact Rebellion felt like a meaningful show for Impact and its results create much potential for future stories. Omega's victory also ensures more crossover between Impact and AEW, and the Slammiversary teaser seems to promise more NJPW crossover as well.