Kevin Feige on Moon Knight/MCU: "There's a Future for That Character" If you're a Moon Knight fan, then we think you're going to like what Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had to say about the character's future.

While we're still trying to process what Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had to say regarding the Disney+ streaming series side of the MCU and the plans to have fewer shows in Phases 5 & 6, we do have some good news to pass along regarding Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight. While there had been rumblings in the past (see below) that the character's future in the MCU was far from over, Feige made it pretty clear that would be the case during an in-depth interview with EW. While discussing the streaming series side of the MCU, Feige expressed how much he appreciates having shows on Disney+ so that fans can go back and learn more about the characters. And that's when Feige dropped this gem: "Moon Knight, same thing. I think there's a future for that character as we move forward."

Back in August, lead director Mohamed Diab and Isaac were either having some fun with folks on social media or dropping a ten-ton hint about there being a second season of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Isaac, Ethan Hawke & May Calamawy-starring series. In the clip, the TikTok user who posted the video asked directly to the camera if there will ever be a Season 2… only for the camera to turn to Diab, who appears to be confused about the question. But then Isaac followed up with a fun follow-up, asking, "What else would we be doing in Cairo?" And then, at New York Comic Con in October, Isaac was asked directly if there would be a second season of the popular series. Not mincing words, Isaac responded, "All I can say is it is not the last we've heard of the system that is Moon Knight." Here's a look back at the original official trailer for the limited series, followed by profiles of Marc Spector, Steven Grant & Arthur Harrow:

Joining Isaac, Hawke & Calamawy is the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and executive producer alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.