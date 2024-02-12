Posted in: CBS, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, YouTube | Tagged: After Midnight, cbs, kevin smith, Taylor Tomlinson

Kevin Smith Shows Off His Sweet Paper Football Skills: After Midnight

Kevin Smith got a chance to show off his sweet paper football skills during a Super Bowl LVIII-themed edition of CBS's After Midnight.

Article Summary Kevin Smith impresses with paper football prowess on CBS's After Midnight.

The show is produced by EP Stephen Colbert and hosted by comedian Taylor Tomlinson.

Special Super Bowl LVIII edition also featured guests like Wayne Brady and Marc Rebillet.

Showrunners include Jack Martin and Eric Pierce with a team of executive producers.

We were big fans of Comedy Central's Chris Hardwick-hosted original twisted take on the late-night talk show format-slash-game show, so when we heard that EP Stephen Colbert and Comedian Taylor Tomlinson were teaming up for After Midnight – we were already there. The new take has proven to be a refreshing change to late-night by honoring the original series even as Tomlinson makes the show her own. That brings us to Sunday night's special edition, running after Super Bowl LVIII and Colbert's late-night talk show – and running even later with the big game going into overtime. But it was worth the wait, with Tomlinson welcoming Wayne Brady, Maria Bamford, and Kevin Smith to the stage. While there were a ton of moments to highlight (as you'll see below), we wanted to give Smith some special recognition for what a pro he is at Paper Football. Seriously, check out the clip above – the dude's got sick skills – before checking out what else went down in the clips below.

Here's a look at highlights from the special "Super Bowl LVIII Edition" of CBS's After Midnight – including a special "halftime show" from Loop Daddy Marc Rebillet. And no, we're not going to spoil who wins – what's the fun in that?

Running for 600 episodes on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017, the original series was hosted by Chris Hardwick (who is reportedly not directly involved in the reboot effort). While the format included a number of recurring challenges, the late-night comedy/game show included dedicated competition rounds such as "Rapid Refresh" (where answers are selected based on an online meme or headline), "Hashtag Wars" (a tweet-based competition round), and "Live Challenges" (where the contestants are required to work out a creative response over the course of a commercial break). In the end, the final two contestants face off in the final round, FTW ("For The Win").

Jack Martin (@midnight, Raid the Cage) & Eric Pierce (The Challenge: USA, The Wheel, Hollywood Game Night) will serve as showrunners and executive produce. Comedian & writer Jo Firestone (Ziwe, The Tonight Show, Joe Pera Talks with You) will be co-executive producer and serve as the head writer – with Alexx Wells (Celebrity Squares, That's My Jam, The Cube) serving as co-executive producer and Sharon Everitt directing. Additional executive producers include Colbert, Carrie Byalick, Tom Purcell, and Evelyn McGee Colbert of Spartina Industries; James Dixon of Dixon Talent; Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack, and Henry R. Muñoz III of Funny Or Die; and Jason U. Nadler of Serious Business. CBS Studios, Spartina Industries, and Funny Or Die produce the late-night series.

