Kid Cosmic: "Powerpuff Girls" Creator Unveils Trailer for New Series

From the creative force behind The Powerpuff Girls comes the new series, Kid Cosmic, about an imaginative young boy and the powers he discovers in himself and others. Netflix picked up the series created by Craig McCracken, which also has The Powerpuff Girls writer Lauren Faust on board. Along with writing for the animated series from 2001 to 2004, Faust also wrote for Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, which was also worked on by McCracken (and the two would end up marrying in 2004).

As mentioned, Kid Cosmic is just one of a number of projects worked on by McCracken over the year, along with big-name series titles like Dexter's Laboratory and Wander Over Yonder. Both he and Lauren are partnering up now as creators in this newest series taken on by Netflix, with the writing including the pair as well.

Kid Cosmic follows the adventures of an imaginative and enthusiastic boy who lives with his free-spirited Grandpa in a sparsely populated desert town. The Kid's dreams of being a hero seem to come true when he discovers 5 Cosmic Stones of Power in a wrecked spaceship. He forms a team of local heroes to stop an onslaught of alien attacks to steal back the stones. Though the Kid and his team are the good guys, they're really bad at it, and the Kid learns that his fantasy of being a hero is very different from the reality of what it actually means to become one.

The character of Kid, voiced by Jack Fisher, is a boy, wishing for some imaginative and superhero-like excitements while he is growing up in his eccentric grandfather's home. Kid will come to find multiple cosmic stones, five cosmic rings to be exact, and these items help him acquire superpowers. The unique appearance of the animation alongside the adorable and funny moments in the trailer has me and other animation fans excited. The different types of personalities and people mentioned quickly are fantastic, but my personal favorite would have to be the cat who can see into the future. Netflix has obtained what appears to be a great new addition to their animation lineup, full of lessons, great artwork, and fun. Kid Cosmic is heading to Netflix for available streaming on February 2.