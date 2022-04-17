Kiernan Shipka on Mad Men Spinoff Idea: "I'm Not Done With Sally"

From a professional standpoint, things are looking pretty good these days for Kiernan Shipka. First, there's her upcoming series take on the feature film Swimming with Sharks for Roku, and then her return as Sabrina Spellman to bring more CAOS to the sixth season of The CW's Riverdale. But if Shipka has her way, Sabrina won't be the only character she will be revisiting for fans. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Shipka made it clear that there's more of Sally Draper's (Shipka) to be told. And to that end, she would like to see a sequel spinoff series from AMC and Matthew Weiner's Mad Men focusing on Don Draper (Jon Hamm) & Betty Draper's (January Jones) daughter, now grown.

While discussing the award-winning & influential television series on the 15th anniversary of its premiere, Shipka put the word out there that there are more stories to be told in the "Mad Men" universe and from a different generational perspective. "I'm not done with Sally," Shipka explained, adding, "I don't think she'd be in New York. I think she'd do L.A. … But I'm not done with her at all." And it's not like Shipka's spinoff idea is the first time the subject has been broached. In 2015, Lionsgate TV COO Sandra Stern revealed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that there were talks in play at the time of expanding the show's universe to possibly include a modern-day spinoff. "Given the fact that ['Mad Men'] ends nearly 50 years ago, most of the characters would be dead," Stern explained before adding, "Sally was the one character young enough that you could see her 30 or 40 years later." And that same year, Shipka's co-star Hamm (who the actress says she still runs into quite often) also offered his support for a Sally-Draper-focused series. "I'd watch that show," he told Entertainment Weekly, seeing it as "'Sally Through the Decades.."