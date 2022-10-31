Kiernan Shipka Wishes Sabrina Spellman a Happy Halloween Birthday

It wouldn't be an understatement to say that 2022 was a pretty good year for fans of Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman. A little more than a year-and-a-half after they watched Sabrina pass on to the Sweet Hereafter, leaving them and members of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina still scratching their heads over the streaming series' finale, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was able to offer an "updated ending" via The CW's Riverdale that found Sabrina back among the living (more on all of that below). We would be lying if we said we weren't happy getting a bit of a "do-over" when it came to Sabrina's future, and it was especially nice to see Shipka remind us that Halloween isn't just about tricks or treats. It's also when Sabrina Spellman was born, so birthday wishes were in order.

Here's a look at Shipka's Instagram post wishing her on-screen counterpart a very happy birthday and a wonderfully haunting Halloween now that's she back walking among us again:

In Riverdale S06E19, "Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale," we learned that Ms. Spellman did die several years ago but that Nick entered the Sweet Hereafter to resurrect her. Unfortunately, as part of the effort to "balance the scales," Nick was forced to stay behind. It was that experience that inspired Sabrina to specialize in "death magic" and necromancy. Later, Sabrina is able to bring Nick back into the real world via Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) body so that Nick can use his necromancy to help resurrect our heroes. But even amidst all of the "CAOS" (sorry, we had to), Sabrina and Nick-via-Jughead are able to spend some one-on-one time together so Sabrina could finally get a chance to say her goodbyes before Nick heads back to the Sweet Hereafter. In the first clip, we get a chance to witness Sabrina & "Nick-head's" time together, followed by a previous scene where Sabrina catches everyone up-to-speed on how she went from being dead to feeling much, much better: