Kimmel, Fallon & The Daily Show: Late-Night Loves Trump Arrest Talk From Jimmy Kimmel & Jimmy Fallon to The Daily Show, late-night had a great time with the idea of Donald Trump being indicted & arrested.

If you thought ex-reality show host Donald Trump would stop looking for ways to get everyone's attention after he slid out of The White House, please let me know what the apartment rents are like in the world you're currently living in. Except for this time, even Trump might admit that this tests the validity of the old expression, "even bad press is good press." Over the weekend, Trump took to his propaganda machine (no, not FOX "News"… his other propaganda machine) to claim he was going to be indicted & arrested on Tuesday (today) based on a possible indictment(s) that may come down from an NYC grand jury hearing testimony in the investigation into Trump's alleged role in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Since the rumors started rumbling, the media's been on "Trump perp walk watch" while social media lit up with visions of all of the embarrassing ways that Trump could be arrested. For his part, Trump called for his followers to protest any potential legal moves against him (sorry, I just got a "January 6th" chill there). So while we wait, and NYC & Washington D.C. prepare for any potential fallout from whatever happens, we wanted to share what late-night had to say about the possibility of Trump in an orange jumpsuit. From the looks of things, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers were off on Monday night (damn), but here's who we have:

First up, after a great "deepfake" opening, Kimmel discusses all the possibilities that could be in play – including Trump ending up in the Manhattan District Attorney's office for his mugshot & fingerprints. The late-night host also covers the pro-Trumpers efforts at a "patriot moat" and how House GOP are realizing they don't have much say over state matters:

And if you need any further proof of just how bad Trump is, we're even including what Jimmy "Kinda Loved Trump Before Hating Him" Fallon had to say during NBC's The Tonight Show. And Fallon spends a good chunk of time on the topic, and I will (begrudgingly) give him bonus points for finding ways to include visuals of Trump's cronies to tell the tale:

And that brings us to the mixed bag that was The Daily Show, with this week's host being former politician & SNL cast member Al Franken. Look, I depend on The Daily Show for a certain powerful punch when it comes to biting political satire – and Franken's segment on Trump didn't disappoint. But Franken gave 20 minutes of airtime to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for a conversation in an effort to show viewers, "See? Folks with different viewpoints can get along!" I'm assuming either Franken hasn't updated his scorecard on all of the things that Graham's said and done, or this was about Franken & Graham using each other to do a little PR fixing and damage control.