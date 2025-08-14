King & Conqueror Images: BBC Previews Its Next Big Historical Epic

The new pictures show James Norton as Harold, Earl of Wessex, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William, Duke of Normandy, Emily Beecham as Edith Swan-neck, Clémence Poésy as Matilda, Eddie Marsan as King Edward, Juliet Stevenson as Lady Emma, Clare Holman as Gytha, Luther Ford as Tostig, Bo Bragason as Queen Gunhild, and Indy Lewis as Margaret.

Behold the strangely obligatory bathtub scenes!

The series also stars Elander Moore as Morcar, Geoff Bell as Godwin, Jean-Marc Barr as King Henry, Elliott Cowan as Sweyn, Bjarne Henriksen as Earl Siward, Oliver Masucci as Baldwin, Jason Forbes as Thane Thomas, Ingvar Sigurdsson as Fitzosbern, Ines Asserson as Judith, Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson as Hardrada, and Léo Legrand as Odo.

You might be disappointed to find there are no dragons in King & Conqueror, just lots of people sitting moodily in gloomy castles.

King & Conqueror is produced by The Development Partnership, Rabbit Track Pictures, Shepherd Content, RVK Studios, and CBS Studios, in association with the BBC. The eight-episode series is created and executive produced by Michael Robert Johnson and executive produced by James Norton and Kitty Kaletsky for Rabbit Track Pictures, Baltasar Kormákur and Magnus Sigurdsson for RVK Studios, Robert Taylor for The Development Partnership, Dave Clarke and Richard Halliwell for Shepherd Content, Lindsay Martin for CBS Studios, Ed Clarke, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Baltasar Kormákur directed the premiere episode and also serves as executive producer. Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, acquired King & Conqueror.

King & Conqueror is coming to screens this August bank holiday in the UK. All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 24th, and the first episode will air on BBC One that evening. It will stream on Prime Video in North America. There will probably be no vampires or ninjas in the series, but hopefully, there will be scenes of people bloodily killing each other with swords.