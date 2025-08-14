Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: King & Conqueror
King & Conqueror Images: BBC Previews Its Next Big Historical Epic
The BBC released an image gallery for its upcoming James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau-starring historical romp, King & Conqueror.
Article Summary
- BBC unveils first images for King & Conqueror, a major new historical epic premiering this August.
- The series stars James Norton as Harold of Wessex and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William of Normandy.
- King & Conqueror dramatizes the legendary conflict leading up to the Battle of Hastings in 1066.
- Expect lavish drama, dynastic rivalries, and power struggles that shaped England and Europe for centuries.
The BBC has released a whole bunch of pictures from their next Big Historical Epic, King & Conqueror. They do love their historical epics. It's their prestige TV comfort zone after all, and everyone watches them. King & Conqueror is the story of a clash that defined the future of a country – and a continent – for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea. Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the English throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown.
The new pictures show James Norton as Harold, Earl of Wessex, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William, Duke of Normandy, Emily Beecham as Edith Swan-neck, Clémence Poésy as Matilda, Eddie Marsan as King Edward, Juliet Stevenson as Lady Emma, Clare Holman as Gytha, Luther Ford as Tostig, Bo Bragason as Queen Gunhild, and Indy Lewis as Margaret.
Behold the strangely obligatory bathtub scenes!
The series also stars Elander Moore as Morcar, Geoff Bell as Godwin, Jean-Marc Barr as King Henry, Elliott Cowan as Sweyn, Bjarne Henriksen as Earl Siward, Oliver Masucci as Baldwin, Jason Forbes as Thane Thomas, Ingvar Sigurdsson as Fitzosbern, Ines Asserson as Judith, Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson as Hardrada, and Léo Legrand as Odo.
You might be disappointed to find there are no dragons in King & Conqueror, just lots of people sitting moodily in gloomy castles.
King & Conqueror is produced by The Development Partnership, Rabbit Track Pictures, Shepherd Content, RVK Studios, and CBS Studios, in association with the BBC. The eight-episode series is created and executive produced by Michael Robert Johnson and executive produced by James Norton and Kitty Kaletsky for Rabbit Track Pictures, Baltasar Kormákur and Magnus Sigurdsson for RVK Studios, Robert Taylor for The Development Partnership, Dave Clarke and Richard Halliwell for Shepherd Content, Lindsay Martin for CBS Studios, Ed Clarke, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Baltasar Kormákur directed the premiere episode and also serves as executive producer. Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, acquired King & Conqueror.
King & Conqueror is coming to screens this August bank holiday in the UK. All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 24th, and the first episode will air on BBC One that evening. It will stream on Prime Video in North America. There will probably be no vampires or ninjas in the series, but hopefully, there will be scenes of people bloodily killing each other with swords.