Knuckles: Christopher Lloyd, Carey Elwes & More Join "Sonic" Spinoff

Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer & Rob Huebel are joining Idris Elba for Paramount+'s "Sonic" spinoff Knuckles.

It's been a little over two months since we last checked in on how things were going with Paramount+, Paramount Pictures & SEGA's Idris Elba-starring "Sonic The Hedgehog" series spinoff Knuckles. Well, that changed earlier today with the news that Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future" films), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Children's Hospital) have also joined the streaming series (though their roles have not been disclosed). They join a cast that includes Elba and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), who's reprising their role as Wade Whipple from the film franchise. In the "Sonic the Hedgehog" spinoff series, Knuckles agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. In addition, Tika Sumpter will guest star, reprising their role as Maddie from the films. Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up), and Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso) are set for recurring roles, with Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) set to guest star.

John Whittington (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) penned the pilot script for Knuckles and will serve as the head writer on the series as well as an executive producer. Brian Schacter and James Madejski are also on board as series writers. Jeff Fowler ("Sonic the Hedgehog" films director) is set to direct the pilot episode and also executive produces the series. Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher (Original Film), and Toru Nakahara will also serve as executive producers, as will Elba. Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker have also been tapped to direct episodes. Stemming from Paramount Pictures and Sega of America, the streaming series is set to take place timeline-wise between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (scheduled for the big screen on December 20, 2024).

