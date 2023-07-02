Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: knuckles, paramount plus, preview, sonic the hedgehog

Knuckles: Christopher Lloyd Shares "Sonic" Spinoff Series Reminder

Christopher Lloyd posted a reminder regarding Paramount Pictures & SEGA's Idris Elba-starring "Sonic The Hedgehog" series spinoff Knuckles.

Last month brought some major casting news for Paramount+, Paramount Pictures & SEGA's Idris Elba-starring "Sonic The Hedgehog" series spinoff Knuckles. That's when we learned that Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future" films), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Children's Hospital) had joined the streaming series – though their roles were not disclosed. Just to make sure that fans stay excited for the spinoff, Lloyd took to Instagram to offer a friendly reminder.

In the "Sonic the Hedgehog" spinoff series, Knuckles agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The five join a cast that includes Elba and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), who's reprising their role as Wade Whipple from the film franchise. In addition, Tika Sumpter will guest star, reprising their role as Maddie from the films. Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up), and Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso) are set for recurring roles, with Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) set to guest star.

John Whittington (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) penned the pilot script for Knuckles and will serve as the head writer on the series as well as an executive producer. Brian Schacter and James Madejski are also on board as series writers. Jeff Fowler ("Sonic the Hedgehog" films director) is set to direct the pilot episode and also executive produces the series. Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher (Original Film), and Toru Nakahara will also serve as executive producers, as will Elba. Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker have also been tapped to direct episodes. Stemming from Paramount Pictures and Sega of America, the streaming series is set to take place timeline-wise between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (scheduled for the big screen on December 20, 2024).

