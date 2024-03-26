Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: knuckles, paramount, preview, sonic, sonic the hedgehog

Knuckles: "Sonic" Series Spinoff Teaser Offers 1-Month Reminder

With the series hitting Paramount+ on April 26th, here's the newest teaser for SEGA of America & Paramount+'s Idris Elba-starring Knuckles.

Set between the second and third "Sonic" films, SEGA of America & Paramount+'s six-episode Idris Elba-starring Knuckles follows the character's hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he trains Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teaches him the ways of the Echidna warrior. With one month to go until the live-action/animated series hits streaming screens, we're getting another reminder of what we can expect in the form of a new teaser that brings some serious action (and reminds us that we still have a month to go).

With Knuckles set to hit Paramount+ on Friday, April 26th, in the U.S. & Canada (April 27th in all additional Paramount+ territories; in Japan later this year), here's a look at the newest teaser that was released earlier today to mark one month before the series debuts – followed by a look back at the official images that were released for the series last month:

Along with Elba voicing our lead, Adam Pally reprises his role from the film franchise as Wade Whipple. In addition, special guest stars include Ben Schwartz reprising his role as Sonic; Tika Sumpter reprising her role as Maddie; and Colleen O'Shaughnessey reprising her role as Tails. The ensemble cast includes guest stars Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital).

Created for television by John Whittington and Toby Ascher, the series sees Ascher serving as showrunner and Whittington (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) serving as head writer (having also penned the pilot script). Jeff Fowler directed the pilot episode and serves as an executive producer alongside Elba, Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington, and Toru Nakahara. Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker join Fowler in the director's chair this season. Additional series writers include Brian Schacter and James Madejski.

