Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: knuckles, paramount, preview, sonic, sonic the hedgehog

Knuckles: "Sonic" Spinoff Series Key Art Teases A New Sheriff In Town

Set to premiere on April 26th, here's a look at a new key art poster for SEGA of America & Paramount+'s Idris Elba-starring series Knuckles.

With less than a month to go until SEGA of America & Paramount+'s Idris Elba-starring Knuckles speeds onto our screens, the streaming service is sharing a new key art poster that makes it pretty clear that Sonic isn't around – and there's a new sheriff in town. Set between the second & third "Sonic" films, the six-episode series follows Knuckles' hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he trains Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teaches him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

With Knuckles set to hit Paramount+ on Friday, April 26th, in the U.S. & Canada (April 27th in all additional Paramount+ territories; in Japan later this year), here's a look at the newest teaser that was released earlier this week to mark one month before the series debuts – followed by a look back at the official images that were released for the series last month:

Along with Elba voicing our lead, Adam Pally reprises his role from the film franchise as Wade Whipple. In addition, special guest stars include Ben Schwartz reprising his role as Sonic; Tika Sumpter reprising her role as Maddie; and Colleen O'Shaughnessey reprising her role as Tails. The ensemble cast includes guest stars Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital).

Created for television by John Whittington and Toby Ascher, the series sees Ascher serving as showrunner and Whittington (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) serving as head writer (having also penned the pilot script). Jeff Fowler directed the pilot episode and serves as an executive producer alongside Elba, Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington, and Toru Nakahara. Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker join Fowler in the director's chair this season. Additional series writers include Brian Schacter and James Madejski.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!