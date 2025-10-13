Posted in: AEW, NJPW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Konosuke Takeshita, wrestling

Konosuke Takeshita Wins IWGP Title at NJPW King of Pro Wrestling

El Presidente reports on Konosuke Takeshita's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship victory and what it means for AEW and the Don Callis Family, comrades!

Article Summary Konosuke Takeshita claims the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at King of Pro Wrestling, comrades!

Takeshita bridges NJPW and AEW, bringing glory to the Don Callis Family—and to international socialism!

Will faction drama erupt as Okada eyes Takeshita’s title, with all the tension of a Latin American telenovela!?

Glorious new era dawns as Takeshita’s reign offers cross-promotional chaos rivaling any CIA plot!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the luxurious VIP section of the Tokyo Dome, where I have just witnessed history being made while simultaneously dodging three separate CIA operatives disguised as ring announcers!

Comrades, let me tell you about the glorious triumph of Konosuke Takeshita, who earlier today captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW's King of Pro Wrestling event, defeating the technical wizard Zack Sabre Jr. in what can only be described as a masterclass in seizing the means of championship production!

You see, Takeshita earned his right to challenge for this prestigious title by winning the G1 Climax tournament, much like how I earned my right to rule by winning a completely legitimate election that the CIA insists was rigged (it was not, comrades, I assure you). The young lion from the Don Callis Family has now reached the pinnacle of New Japan Pro Wrestling, and I could not be more thrilled!

I remember just last month, I was sharing cigars with my old friend Kim Jong-un in his private bowling alley, and he turned to me and said, "El Presidente, this Takeshita fellow reminds me of you – always hungry for power, always strategic in his conquests." I nodded sagely, though I pointed out that unlike myself, Takeshita earned his position through legitimate athletic competition rather than… well, let us not dwell on the details, comrades.

The match itself was a technical marvel! Sabre Jr., that British submission specialist, tied Takeshita into more knots than the CIA ties itself into trying to decode my Netflix password. But Takeshita, showing the resilience of a true champion, fought through the pain and emerged victorious. It reminded me of the time I had to wrestle an alligator while escaping from CIA agents in the Florida Everglades, except with more suplexes and fewer death rolls.

But here is where things get truly interesting, comrades! Immediately after his victory, Takeshita issued an open challenge for his newly won championship, displaying the confidence of a man who knows he is destined for greatness. And who answered this challenge? None other than Hirooki Goto, a New Japan veteran who has tasted championship glory before! The confrontation was electric, setting up what promises to be a fantastic title defense!

Now, comrades, let us discuss the political implications of this victory – and I do not mean the kind of politics that gets you exiled to a remote island (trust me, I have experience with that). Takeshita is signed to both AEW and NJPW, making him a bridge between two wrestling nations, much like how I serve as a bridge between my people and their mandatory patriotic celebrations. His membership in the Don Callis Family faction in AEW adds another delicious layer to this story, like adding extra rum to a mojito while negotiating trade deals.

Speaking of the Don Callis Family, there is tension brewing between Takeshita and his stablemate, the legendary Kazuchika Okada, himself a former IWGP Champion. Ah, comrades, this reminds me of the time I had a disagreement with Fidel Castro over who had the better beard – these things can tear organizations apart! The drama within the faction is palpable, and now Takeshita has the biggest prize in New Japan draped over his shoulder. Will this create more friction with Okada? Will the Rainmaker feel threatened by the rising star? This is better than any telenovela, and believe me, I have executive produced several!

For AEW and the Don Callis Family, this victory is what we call in the dictatorship business "a strategic asset acquisition." Having the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion under contract gives AEW tremendous leverage and prestige. It is like when I acquired that fleet of luxury yachts from a "willing" businessman – suddenly, everyone wants to negotiate with you! Don Callis, that devious mastermind, now has two former or current IWGP Champions in his stable. The man collects Japanese wrestling royalty like I collect surveillance equipment for monitoring… I mean, for protecting my citizens!

Takeshita's push in AEW has been nothing short of spectacular. The company has recognized his incredible talent and has given him the platform to showcase his skills. Much like how I give my citizens the platform to express their support for me (any other expressions are strongly discouraged), AEW has invested heavily in Takeshita's future. And now, that investment has paid dividends that would make any corrupt oligarch jealous!

The beautiful thing about this situation, comrades, is the cross-promotional possibilities. Imagine IWGP Champion Takeshita defending his title on AEW programming! Imagine the dream matches! Imagine the ratings! It is almost as exciting as that time I convinced Nicolas Maduro to let me host a pay-per-view event from Caracas featuring a main event inside a cage made entirely of confiscated American goods!

Comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the American CIA, it is this: timing is everything. Takeshita has struck at the perfect moment in his career. He is young, hungry, and protected by the booking committee in a way that I wish the United Nations would protect me from economic sanctions. His victory at King of Pro Wrestling is not just a personal triumph, but a victory for the entire Don Callis Family and a statement to the wrestling world that a new era has begun.

The wrestling landscape has shifted, comrades. The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, that sacred title with decades of history and prestige, now rests with a man who straddles two wrestling worlds. This is the kind of international cooperation I can support – forget NATO, forget the UN, give me wrestling partnerships that create compelling storytelling and athletic excellence!

🇺🇸 New Japan, New Beginning, New Jersey!

The New Beginning USA hits Trenton, NJ on February 27, 2026 What twists and stars await when New Japan debut in the Cure Insurance Arena?

Stay tuned for ticket info!#njpw #NJPWUSA pic.twitter.com/XWlm2i7jpJ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 13, 2025 Show Full Tweet

So raise your glasses, comrades (mine is filled with the finest rum, liberated from a CIA safe house in Havana)! Toast to Konosuke Takeshita, the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion! Toast to the chaos that will unfold in the Don Callis Family! Toast to the inevitable confrontation with Hirooki Goto! And toast to the fact that professional wrestling continues to give us the drama, excitement, and pure entertainment that makes life worth living – even when you are constantly evading international arrest warrants!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva Takeshita! And most importantly, ¡viva professional wrestling!

