KPop Demon Hunters: Rei Ami's Heartfelt Post; Macy's Parade Images

Along with images from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters' Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut, Rei Ami penned a heartfelt post about the event.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters' Huntr/X wowed audiences at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a live performance of "Golden"

Rei Ami shared an emotional tribute to fellow performers Ejae and Audrey Nuna, celebrating their artistry

Netflix and social media lit up with reactions and official clips from the Huntr/X group's parade appearance

Derpy Tiger and Sussie balloons made their parade debut, delighting KPop Demon Hunters fans everywhere

Social media is still buzzing about the impact that Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters had on yesterday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. But as impressive as Derpy Tiger and Sussie were (more on that below), it was all about Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the singing voices behind the fictional K-pop group Huntr/X, and their parade-owning performance of "Golden." Now, let's take a look at the official images of the trio that were released, along with the content that was shared on the official social media accounts. But first, Ami shared a heartfelt post shortly after their performance expressing her joy at the opportunity and how much Ejae and Nuna mean to her: "I will bite anyone that tries them, I do not play about these two."

Here's a look at the performance from Thanksgiving Day that was released by Netflix and "KPop's" social media accounts:

"I will post a legit thank you post later with cool pics. I am in shock and in awe of what we just did. I need some time to gather my thoughts. But here's what I will say," Ami shared to kick off the caption to her Instagram post. "I am incredibly grateful for @ejae_k and @audreynuna — I'm so honored to be in their orbit. These two women have worked tirelessly on their craft, their dedication to their art is so evidently clear. Theyve had their butts kicked by this industry but KEPT ON. They're just so cool, sooooo talented and got hearts of GOLD. Ejae and Audrey, I love you both so much. Thank you for embracing my chaos and high energy. Thank you for grounding me. Thank you for allowing me to lean on you . Thank you thank you thank you ❤️ I will bite anyone that tries them, I do not play about these two. Okay byeeeeeew'"

Earlier, two familiar faces made an appearance during the parade. That's right, we got a look at the Derpy Tiger (full-size) and Sussie (balloonicle) balloons as they made their way through the streets of NYC. We've got a video of their appearances waiting for you below, along with the following images:

Here's a look at a video clip of Derpy Tiger and Sussie making their Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut from this morning:

DERPY AND SUSSIE ARE UP UP UP AT THE PARADE pic.twitter.com/hoFhCjgRYi — xᴉlɟʇǝu (@netflix) November 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

