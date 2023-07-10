Posted in: Fox, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: apple, apple tv, dan harmon, fox, Krapopolis, preview

Krapopolis: FOX, Dan Harmon Series Sets 2-Episode September Premiere

Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty) & Bento Box Entertainment's new animated series Krapopolis is finally set to hit FOX this September.

Okay, just so we're clear? No, we are not announcing a fourth season of Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon (Community) & Fox Entertainment-owned animation studio Bento Box Entertainment's new animated series Krapopolis. Seriously – renewing an animated series for a fourth season before the show's even aired a single episode would be madness – madness, we tell you! A third season? Well… that's different… but we digress. At least for now, you can look to FOX for a two-episode premiere on Sunday, September 24th (following that weekend's NFL doubleheader). Following that, Krapopolis joins Sunday night's Animation Domination block beginning October 1st – set for 8:30 p.m. (following The Simpsons and before Bob's Burgers and Family Guy.

The main voice cast for Krapopolis includes Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (I.T. Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders), and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel). Dove Cameron, Tara Strong, and Alanna Ubach recur, with Susan Sarandon, Will Forte, Michael Urie, Jane Lynch, Amber Stevens West, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Dave Franco set as guest stars.

The animated series takes viewers on an animated journey back in time to mythical ancient Greece as a mix of humans, gods, and monsters try to make a go of running one of the world's first cities- without killing each other. Ayoade voices the mortal son of a goddess and benevolent King of Krapopolis, Tyrannis, who is trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Bery has been tapped to voice Tyrannis' father, Shlub, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). Oversexed and underemployed, Shlub claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of that word, for his entire life. Waddingham's Deliria is Tyrannis' mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family – forged in patricide and infidelity— she's known as the trashy one. Murphy's Stupendous is Tyrannis' half-sister, daughter of Deliria, and a cyclops. Finally, Trussell's Hippocampus is Tyrannis' half-brother, the offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking. Created and executive produced by Harmon, the series is produced by Fox's Bento Box Entertainment and Jordan Young serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!