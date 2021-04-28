Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 4 "Hand" Preview: Zhilan Makes Her Next Move

We're back with our weekly look at the first season of the Olivia Liang-starring series Kung Fu, with the main focus being on Nicky (Liang) and Henry's (Eddie Liu) race to beat Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) from getting her hands on some mystical weapons. Which is a good thing since "mystical weapons" are probably the last things someone like Zhilan should have her hands on- as that professor learned last week and a private collector in Napa may also find out the hard way this week. Meanwhile, viewers know that the dangers facing Nicky are also very close to home because there is no way that her "activities" with King Kwong's garment factory will go unanswered. Meanwhile, Althea (Shannon Dang) after dinner with the Soong's leaves goes south- as Evan's (Gavin Stenhouse) arched brow towards Henry continues to arch further with suspicion- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Hand."

Kung Fu Season 1, Episode 4 "Hand": KNOWING YOUR WORTH — As Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) follow a new lead that brings them to a private collector in Napa, a tension-filled dinner with the Soong's leaves Althea (Shannon Dang) to question her worth. Elsewhere, Evan's (Gavin Stenhouse) suspicions about Henry continue to grow. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida and Tony Chung also star. America Young directed the episode written by Kathryn Borel Jr.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kung Fu 1×04 Promo "Hand" (HD) The CW martial arts series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGWmIRGa_qw)

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang) and Althea's fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kung Fu | Warrior | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VupV9H25oE)

The CW's Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen, Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen, Eddie Liu as Henry Yan, Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley, Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zhang, Tony Chung as Dennis Soong, and Tzi Ma as Jin Shen. Christina M. Kim wrote the pilot episode and serves as executive producer/co-showrunner of the series with Robert Berens. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero, and David Madden also serve as executive producers. Hanelle Culpepper is directing and co-executive producing the pilot episode. Kung Fu is produced by Berlanti Productions and Quinn's House in association with Warner Bros. Television and is inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman.