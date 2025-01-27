Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music Clip: Can YOU Hum The Theme?

In this clip from Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack White, and more attempt to hum the SNL theme.

Just because NBC's Saturday Night Live is taking a break for a bit doesn't mean that there isn't a whole lot of SNL goodness still to enjoy. I mean, it's the 50th anniversary, folks! You can check out the four-part docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night on Peacock, and then there's the big primetime event set for February 16th. But we're here to talk about tonight when we get a chance to check out what Grammy and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Emmy Award winner Oz Rodriguez have to offer with Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music – a celebration of SNL's half-century of musical influence that's set for January 27th at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC (and streaming the next day on Peacock).

Along with a preview of the three-hour documentary, we also have a look at what Questlove had to share about the amount of research required for the project. In addition, we have a clip below where a whole lot of famous folks – from current and past SNL cast members and writers to Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack White, and more – realize that they don't know the SNL theme nearly as well as they think they did…

For 50 seasons, NBC's Saturday Night Live has served as the premier venue for televised live music performances while continuously pushing boundaries to reimagine the relationship between music and comedy. Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music will feature untold stories behind the culture-defining, groundbreaking, and newsmaking musical performances, sketches, and cameos of the past 50 years. Over the course of the three-hour special broadcast event, viewers will have a chance to hear from quite a few of the folks who impacted SNL's legacy.

In terms of musicians, we're looking at Bad Bunny, DJ Breakout, Elvis Costello, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish & Finneas, Dave Grohl, Debbie Harry & Chris Stein, Mick Jagger, Dua Lipa, Darryl DMC McDaniels, Tom Morello, Kacey Musgraves, Olivia Rodrigo, MC Sha-Rock, Paul Simon, Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake, Lee Ving, and Jack White.

On the SNL side, we will be hearing from Lorne Michaels, Fred Armisen, Conan O'Brien, Eli Brueggemann, Jane Curtin, Jimmy Fallon, Al Franken, Josiah Gluck, Bill Hader, Steve Higgins, Marci Klein, Melanie Malone, Tom Malone, Mary Ellen Matthews, Eddie Murphy, Ego Nwodim, Liz Patrick, Leon Pendarvis, Lenny Pickett, Joe Piscopo, Andy Samberg, Brian Siedlecki, Akiva Schaffer, Paul Shaffer, Sarah Sherman, Howard Shore, Robert Smigel, Jorma Taccone, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, Hal Willner, and Bowen Yang.

"Everyone knows the most famous 'SNL' appearances, whether it's Elvis Costello, Prince, or the Beastie Boys, but they're the tip of a huge iceberg," Thompson shared in a statement when details on the special were released. "The process of going back through the incredible archival footage was like being in a time machine, DeLorean or other. I'm so happy I went on the trip and now get to share it with everyone." Lorne Michaels, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Zarah Zohlman, Erin David, Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, Meredith Bennett, Alexander H. Browne, Shawn Gee, and Tariq Trotter serve as executive producers – with Oz Rodriguez serving as a producer. The special is produced by Two One Five Entertainment, RadicalMedia, and Broadway Video.

