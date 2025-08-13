Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: landman

Landman Season 2 Teaser: Sheridan, Thornton Series Returns November

Returning November 16th, here's a look at a teaser for Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace’s Billy Bob Thornton-starring Landman Season 2.

Regarding Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's Billy Bob Thornton-starring original drama series Landman, the turnaround time on Season 2 has been pretty impressive. Less than two months after the first season finale, the word came down that the hit series would be getting a second season. Once April hit, we then learned that production was officially underway (and treated to a look at Thornton with his hands on one of the scripts). A little more than four months later, we not only have a premiere date to pass along but also a date announcement teaser (waiting for you above). As you can see from the key art poster below, the streaming series is set to return on Sunday, November 16th.

The series is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big that it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics. Along with Thornton, Paramount+'s Landman also stars Oscar nominee Demi Moore, Oscar nominee Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

Paramount+'s Landman is executive produced by co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, co-creator Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions. The streaming series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

