Lanterns: Is It Cake? Garret Dillahunt's Post Has Us Asking Questions

We didn't expect a post from Lanterns star Garrett Dillahunt showing a Green Lantern cake to leave us with so many questions about Lanterns.

Okay, we're not sure how to read into what Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead) posted – because it may or may not have anything to do with Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country, Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and Tom King's (Mister Miracle, Supergirl) Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Green Lanterns series Lanterns. At this point, we know that work on the DC Studios series is underway. Earlier today, Dillahunt posted the image below, which shows a Green Lantern-themed cake with a single candle and includes the text, "Happy birthday #KyleChandler." Except… today isn't Chandler's birthday (September 17, 1965), and it's not the "birthday" of Hal Jordan (October 1959). Could that mean it's the first day of actual filming – or maybe Chandler's first day on the set as Hal? Also, don't forget the text on the cake board. Although a moving image of Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner is blocking part of it, it appears to read, "Another year flew by… Happy Birthday [blocked, but appears to start with an "A"] and Hal!"

Lanterns: A Look Back at Some Things We Know So Far…

"I don't want to give away all that stuff, but I think it's grounded just like, you know if Green Lanterns were real, what the fuck would they be and how would they be, you know?" DC Studios co-CEO Gunn shared when asked to explain what he and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran meant when they described the series as "grounded" during his one-on-one with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast. For those taking issue with the series being described as "terrestrial," Gunn argued that the description is more than appropriate "because it's on Earth; the story takes place on Earth."

While Hal and John are still space-faring heroes, the story being told in Lanterns is Earth-bound – with Gunn adding that scenario is like "most Green Lantern stories." That means "it's not in outer space," and there won't be "a thousand Green Lanterns." Gunn continued, "It's a grounded story that's being told through another lens in a way that's really commensurate. You know it's an HBO series – and it's going to be an HBO series, and I'm happy with that, and I love the scripts." You can check out the segment at around the 32:50 mark in the episode below.

HBO's Lanterns follows legendary Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) mentoring a young John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they're drawn into a dark mystery on Earth in the middle of the American heartland. When the series was first announced, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran noted that the series would play a major role in their New DCU. Comparing it to "a huge HBO-quality event" along the lines of "True Detective," the "Green Lantern" series is set to focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart – who investigate a mystery that Safran said during the initial rollout "plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we're telling across our film and television. So this is a very important show for us."

