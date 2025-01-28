Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, green lantern, lanterns

Lanterns: Garret Dillahunt Confirms, Checks-In From Camera Test Day

Garret Dillahunt confirmed today was a camera test day for DC Studios and HBO's Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring Lanterns.

Over the weekend, we got a pretty big production update on Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country, Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and Tom King's (Mister Miracle, Supergirl) Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Green Lanterns series Lanterns. Along with some huge praise for the scripts, Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys) shared that camera tests would be betting underway on Tuesday. Well, guess what day it is? That's right, it's Tuesday – and we have Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead) checking in on Instagram Stories to confirm that's exactly what's happening.

Along with Pierre, Chandler, Jagannathan, and Dillahunt, the DC Studios series stars Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty) and Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist) – with James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful) helming the opening chapters of the series. Dillahunt's modern cowboy, William Macon, is described as a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade. Here are screencaps of what Dillahunt posted earlier today:

Lanterns: A Look Back at Some Things We Know So Far…

"I don't want to give away all that stuff, but I think it's grounded just like, you know if Green Lanterns were real, what the fuck would they be and how would they be, you know?" Gunn shared when asked to explain what he and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran meant when they described the series as "grounded" during his one-on-one with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast. For those taking issue with the series being described as "terrestrial," Gunn argued that the description is more than appropriate "because it's on Earth; the story takes place on Earth."

While Hal and John are still space-faring heroes, the story being told in Lanterns is Earth-bound – with Gunn adding that scenario is like "most Green Lantern stories." That means "it's not in outer space," and there won't be "a thousand Green Lanterns." Gunn continued, "It's a grounded story that's being told through another lens in a way that's really commensurate. You know it's an HBO series – and it's going to be an HBO series, and I'm happy with that, and I love the scripts." You can check out the segment at around the 32:50 mark in the episode below.

When the series was first announced, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran noted that the series would play a major role in their New DCU. Comparing it to "a huge HBO-quality event" along the lines of "True Detective," the "Green Lantern" series is set to focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart – who investigate a mystery that Safran said during the initial rollout "plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we're telling across our film and television. So this is a very important show for us."

