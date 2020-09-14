Last Week Tonight: HBO Renews John Oliver Series Through 2023

America's arguably most favorite Brit actor-comedian-newsman John Oliver will continue to entertain audiences for the foreseeable future with HBO's decision to renew Last Week Tonight through 2023, according to Variety. Since its premiere in 2014, the series hosted by The Daily Show alum focuses on a variety of topical issues domestic and international. The year 2020 certainly has no shortage of items to talk about from Uyghurs in China, police reform, revisionist history, activism, shooting of Jacob Blake, the death of George Floyd, Democratic and Republican National Conventions, and COVID-19.

Even when film and television productions shut down across the country, Oliver continued remotely and in more controlled conditions even without a studio audience. "For the past seven years, John and his incredibly talented team have taken on topics that are both in the public mind and off the beaten path, always managing to shed new light on these subjects with intelligence and searing humor," said Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max. "We are beyond thrilled to continue this relationship for three more years."

Oliver, who occasionally lobs playful jabs at his "corporate dads" HBO and AT&T, marked the occasion. "We're all extremely happy to be able to continue to do our show on HBO for another three years, or until the end of the world, whichever comes first," he said. Last Week Tonight is produced for HBO by Avalon Television and Sixteen String Jack Productions. The show is executive produced by Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, and James Taylor, as well as director Paul Pennolino. Here's the latest clip from the series discussion of the 2020 RNC and the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests.