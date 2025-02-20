Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: HBO, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, warner bros discovery

Last Week Tonight YouTube Highlights Shift Back to Monday Release

Warner Bros Discovery reversed its decision and is releasing HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver videos on Mondays instead of Thursdays.

Things haven't always been easy for Last Week Tonight host John Oliver and Warner Bros Discovery, who he occasionally calls "Business Daddy," from ranting over his service issues with AT&T to his featured story release on YouTube changed from Mondays to Thursdays. Originally, the episodes that air on HBO and stream on Max on Sundays would upload the feature story the following Mondays, but an executive decision shifted the release to delay. The good news was that the shift to Thursdays didn't affect viewership on the premium platforms. But the even better news? Common sense has prevailed and the feature story videos are back to being released on Mondays.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Feature Story Clips Shift Back to Original Day Release

In February 2024, Oliver wrote on social media, "I know I usually share a link to our main story here on Mondays, but HBO has decided they're going to wait until Thursday to post them to YouTube from now on. I hope they change their mind, but until then, you can see our piece about the Supreme Court on HBO, on MAX, and on YouTube in a few days." Oliver hasn't posted anything in 2025 on his personal account.

"When 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' premiered on HBO, the convenience of watching on Max did not exist, so YouTube allowed flexible viewing for the main story as well as promotional exposure," a representative for HBO told The Wrap of the decision at the time. "We are now delaying that availability and hope those fans choose to watch the entire show on Max." Oliver mounted pressure on WBD's decision. "It's massively frustrating to me. I was not happy with it at all," Oliver reiterated during a recent interview with the New York Times podcasts. "I hope it works because I worry about it … It remains to be proven to me this was necessary." Oliver's latest episode of Last Week Tonight covered the first month of President Donald Trump's second administration, his slate of executive orders, and the context and chaos surrounding it.

I know I usually share a link to our main story here on Mondays, but HBO has decided they're going to wait until Thursday to post them to YouTube from now on. I hope they change their mind, but until then, you can see our piece about the Supreme Court on HBO, on MAX, and on… — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) February 19, 2024 Show Full Tweet

