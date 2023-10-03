Posted in: ABC, CBS, NBC, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ABC, cbs, jimmy fallon, jimmy kimmel, late night, nbc, Seth Meyers, stephen colbert

Late-Night Returns! Donald Trump, Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce & More

Returning late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers & Jimmy Kimmel tackled Donald Trump, Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce & more.

Donald Trump, Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce, Donald Trump, the Barbie–Oppenheimer double feature "Barbenheimer," Donald Trump, attempts to impeach President Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Washington, D.C. hearings on aliens, Donald Trump, the Canadian wildfires, Donald Trump, GOP infighting, Donald Trump, U2 opening the new Sphere concert venue in Las Vegas, Donald Trump, ABC's The Golden Bachelor, Donald Trump… and lots more (including a little bit on Donald Trump). After nearly 150 days on strike thanks to the AMPTP dragging its heels and not doing right by the WGA from the jump, Jimmy Fallon & NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert & CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers & NBC' Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel & ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! returned to our screens on Monday night – and they had a lot to say and a lot of time to make up for. But it wasn't just about playing catch-up, with the late-night hosts also addressing the writers' strike, the WGA, and the effort by the union to do right by writers today and in the future.

In addition to their respective monologues, Colbert kicked things off with a nod to Ernest Hemingway's "The Old Man and the Sea" as he shows how he returned to shore to make it back for the show. In addition, Fallon pulled off one of those "Tiny Songs" to cover what the past few months have been like. Interestingly, Fallon did not address the claims made against him and NBC's long-running late-night series in an article last month from Rolling Stone that included accusations of a toxic workplace environment. Also, a quick reminder that Comedy Central's The Daily Show returns with guest hosts the week of October 16th (with a new permanent host set to take over in 2024) – now, here's a look at what the late-night hosts had to say about their respective returns to their shows, what's gone down over the past five months since they've been on the air, and more (including what's on tap for the rest of the week):

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Kathy Griffin; Luenell; musical guest Glen Hansard

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Wanda Sykes; Cassidy Hutchinson; musical guest LANY

Thursday, Oct. 5: Dax Shepard; Nicole Avant; musical guest BoyWithUke

Friday, Oct. 6: Still To Be Determined

NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers"

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Tracy Morgan (stand-up tour); Chris Hayes (MSNBC); Craig Reynolds sits in with the 8G Band

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Nick Offerman (Where the Deer and the Antelope Play); Siobhan Fallon Hogan (Shelter in Solitude); musical guest Jungle; Craig Reynolds sits-in with the 8G Band

Thursday, Oct. 5: David Byrne (Here Lies Love); Craig Reynolds sits-in with the 8G Band

Friday, Oct. 6: Matt Damon; Kristin Chenoweth (rerun from April 6, 2023)

CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Tuesday, Oct. 3: John Oliver; musical guest boygenius

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Anderson Cooper; musical guest Japanese Breakfast

Thursday, Oct. 5: Bob Odenkirk

NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Taraji P. Henson; Geri Halliwell-Horner; musical guest Jelly Roll

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Chelsea Handler; musical guest Carly Pearce

Thursday, Oct. 5: Musical guest/guest Maluma

Friday, Oct. 6: Musical guest/guest Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper & Eryn Allen Kane

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!