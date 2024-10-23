Posted in: CBS, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: eminem, late night with seth meyers, opinion, the late show with stephen colbert, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, trump

Late-Night Tackles Trump/McDonald's, Eminem/President Obama (VIDEO)

Here's what Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Taylor Tomlinson, and Stephen Colbert had to offer about Trump/McDonald's and Eminem/President Obama.

While it would've been really nice to have the full late-night line-up ready to go this week, it wasn't like we didn't have Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Taylor Tomlinson, and Stephen Colbert's team on hand to cover some of the biggest issues impacting our lives today. Of course, we're talking about the backlash to ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and his campaign thinking that a "Take Your Trump to Work Day" photo op at a Pennsylvania McDonald's would end up any other way than a cringe-worthy disaster. On the opposite end of that pop culture spectrum, we also had rap icon Eminem stepping into the spotlight to introduce President Barack Obama during a Detroit rally on Tuesday night – and that was anything but cringe-worthy.

Here's a look at what NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers and CBS' After Midnight with Taylor Tomlinson had to say about the "Donald McTrump's" McDonald's escapades and the Eminem/President Obama intro during Tuesday night's shows:

And here's a special treat from CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with the late-night show using Trump as the perfect example of how trading cards based around clueless, unhinged presidential candidates would look:

With all due respect to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, Michigan Senate contender Elissa Slotkin, Detroit City Councilperson Mary Sheffield, and Michigan Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, there were really only two all-stars during Tuesday night's rally for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz that folks wanted to hear from. That would be President Obama and Eminem. Taking to the podium as his 2010 single "Not Afraid" played, Eminem kept his introduction direct and to the point – making it clear why he felt the need to speak up and go public with his endorsement.

"So look, I wrote down a few things I wanted to say," the award-winning rapper began his introduction after a shoutout to his hometown, Detroit. "I'm here tonight for a couple of important reasons. As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me. And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it's important to use your voice, so I'm encouraging everybody to get out and vote, please. I also think that people shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions, and I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution or what people will do if you make your opinion known. I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld. And here to tell you much more about that, President Barack Obama."

You can check out the video clip of Eminem and Obama's comments below. Personally, it's worth checking out if only for the chance to see Obama drop the opening lines from "Lose Yourself" into the opening of his remarks.

