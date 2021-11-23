Law & Order: Anthony Anderson Returning; Hugh Dancy Joins Cast

When Thursday, February 24th rolls around, the franchise that started it all will join its two spinoff series for a three-hour prime time "Law & Order" programming block. On Tuesday, viewers learned who would be joining Jeffrey Donovan's (Burn Notice) NYPD detective on the 21st season of Law & Order. Anthony Anderson (black-ish) is set to reprise his role as Det. Kevin Bernard in what is said to be a one-year deal to return. Joining him as a series regular is Hannibal star Hugh Dancy, who will play an assistant district attorney in the series from Dick Wolf and showrunner Rick Eid. Wolf and Eid will executive produce the new season alongside Wolf Entertainment's Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski; Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) will produce in association with Wolf Entertainment. Reportedly, the series has been reaching out to past L&O cast members about the possibility of them appearing, with Anderson the first confirmed return.

"There are very few things in life that are literally 'dreams come true'. This is mine," said Wolf in a statement when the news was first announced. Rumors of the franchise's return began shortly after word came down that NBC wasn't moving forward with legal drama spinoff Law & Order: For the Defense. "'Law & Order' is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming in their statement on Tuesday. "The return of the flagship 'Law & Order' series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners," added Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group, in their statement.