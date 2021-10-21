Law & Order: Christopher Meloni Wishes Mariska Hargitay Happy 500th

Before we take a look at the preview for NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime "Unforgivable," we would be remiss if we didn't recognize the momentous occasion befalling Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) and Law & Order: SVU tonight. That's right, tonight is the show's shockingly impressive 500th episode. So you know what that means, right? Yup, it's time for Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) to offer proper "birthday" love via Instagram. But it's Hargitay's response video that impressed us the most (and scared us a little, if we're being totally transparent).

Now here's a look at Meloni whisper-wishing Hargitay a happy 500th birthday, followed by a look at Hargitay blowing out her candles. Yup, 500 of them! Here's hoping she wished for a really good fire extinguisher:

Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview & promo for tonight's episode, Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 "Unforgivable":

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 6 "Unforgivable": Bell must provide protection when a gubernatorial candidate makes quick enemies of the K-O. Reggie is assigned a dangerous task. A figure from Eddie's past makes life difficult for Stabler.

Dick Wolf executive produces Law & Order: Organized Crime along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Season 1 was Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

McDermott is set to return for the second season, with Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) joining the cast. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot Stabler's mother. Lolita Davidovich (How to Get Away with Murder), Mykelti Williamson (Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.), Guillermo Diaz (Weeds, Scandal), and Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan) have also joined the cast in recurring roles. Davidovich plays Flutura Briscu, Williamson portrays Preston Webb, Diaz plays Sgt. Bill Brewster & Mihok portrays Reggie Bogdani, though no other specific details have been released.