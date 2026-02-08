Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU Returns Previewed in New Teaser

With both shows set to return on February 26th, here's a look at NBC's teaser promo for Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU.

We know how you're feeling, "Law & Order" fans. With NBCUniversal turning itself over to 2026 Winter Olympics coverage for the next two weeks, you're going to be lacking in new episodes of NBC's Law & Order, starring Reid Scott, David Ajala, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn; and Law & Order: SVU, starring Mariska Hargitay. But that doesn't mean that the network isn't feeling your pain, dropping a trailer earlier today (ahead of Super Bowl LX) to make sure everyone knows that "Law & Order Thursdays" return on February 26th.

Here's a look at the teaser "Protect. Uphold. Endure." that was released by NBC earlier today:

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's Law & Order is executive-produced by series creator Dick Wolf, as well as Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski. Michael Ciliento, Scott Gold, Art Alamo, Mark Dragin, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serve as co-executive producers. Samantha Dyer, Ajani Jackson, and Jonathan Strauss are the co-producers, with Jennifer Vanderbes serving as producer, and Sara Cimino and Adam Wolfe as associate producers.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Now in its 27th season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

