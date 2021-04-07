Law & Order: OC S01E02 Preview: Stabler Turns Up the Heat on Wheatley

Last week's "Law & Order: SVU/OC" crossover event found Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler running into a number of new as well as familiar faces upon his return to NYC. Of course, there was the "To Be Continued" reunion with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay)- which appears to be continuing in this week's episode. On the not-so-good side, Stabler also went face-to-face with the season's big bad- Dylan McDermott's (The Practice, American Horror Story) Richard Wheatley, a pharmaceutical kingpin who runs his game a different way and with his own sense of family. And as Stabler learned pretty quickly last week, this is "Not Your Father's Organized Crime"- with Stabler and Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) turning up the heat on Wheatley while bringing aboard two new members of the team. Here's a look at the preview images for this week's episode, followed by an overview as well as an episode trailer and official series trailer.

Now here's a look at the promos for next week's SVU, followed by a preview for OC's "Not Your Father's Organized Crime":

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1, Episode 2 "Not Your Father's Organized Crime": Bell and Stabler take on two new faces to the task force, and investigate two seemingly unrelated crimes in hopes they'll be connected back to their case. Mariska Hargitay guest stars.

Law & Order: Organized Crime features Meloni returning to his Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler, rejoining the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Throughout the series, viewers follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.