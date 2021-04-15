Law & Order: OC S01E03 Preview: Stabler & Bell Investigate Major Lead

We're not exactly sure if Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) has ever seen an episode of Law & Order: SVU before tangling with Stabler (Christopher Meloni), but it doesn't seem like it. Otherwise, he would've known that sending two guys to beat the living crap out of returning detective would have the opposite effect. Well, it looks like he's going to learn this week as Stabler and Sgt. Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) team up to bring their joint investigation right to Wheatley's doorstep- just as he's looking to expand the enterprise.

So with that in mind, here's a look at preview images, an episode overview, and a promo for "Say Hello to My Little Friends"- with Law & Order: Organized Crime returning to NBC tonight:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Law and Order Organized Crime 1×03 Promo "Say Hello To My Little Friends" (HD) Christopher Meloni (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oTpIt1LdAR0)

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1, Episode 3 "Say Hello to My Little Friends": Stabler and Bell team up to investigate a major lead. Wheatley makes moves to elevate his business.

Law & Order: Organized Crime features Meloni returning to his Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler, rejoining the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Throughout the series, viewers follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A New Chapter of Law & Order Begins – Law & Order: Organized Crime (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nm1oDNsBSXI)

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.