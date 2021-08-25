Law & Order: OC Season 2 Casts Davidovich, Williamson, Diaz & Mihok

The cast of the second season of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow, with Lolita Davidovich (How to Get Away with Murder), Mykelti Williamson (Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.), Guillermo Diaz (Weeds, Scandal), and Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan) tapped for recurring roles. As you may have seen from our coverage of Meloni and Mariska Hargitay exchanging set videos, production is currently underway on both OC and SVU ahead of their September 23 return. Though details on their respective characters are being kept hush-hush for now, it was released that Davidovich will play Flutura Briscu, Williamson will portray Preston Webb, Diaz will play Sgt. Bill Brewster, and Mihok will portray Reggie Bogdani.

And here's a look at the most recent teaser posted for NBC's Thursday night "Law & Order" line-up returning this fall (with The Blacklist tagging along):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Law & Order Thursdays Are Returning This Fall (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LpC4-8sBtg)

Dick Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime for Season 1 was Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

McDermott is set to return for the second season, with Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) joining the cast. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot Stabler's mother.

