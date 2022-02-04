Law & Order: Organized Crime Casts Denis Leary in Recurring Role

As Dylan McDermott prepares to depart one Dick Wolf show for another (FBI: Most Wanted), NBC's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime has already been setting up Stabler's (Meloni) next major big bad in the form of drug kingpin & Marcy Corporation head Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson). Earlier this week, we learned that Jennifer Beals (The Book of Boba Fett) would be joining the series in the recurring role of Webb's wife. Now we can also add Denis Leary (Rescue Me, Animal Kingdom) to that list, in the recurring role of fellow NYPD member Frank Donnelly, who enters Stabler's orbit (as folks around NYC have seen based on their location filming photos).

Here's a look at a teaser for NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime for its Olympics break return on Thursday, February 24:

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, "Law & Order: Organized Crime," now in its second season, follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Meloni first played the role as an original cast member on "Law & Order: SVU." Stabler's sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), leads the task force with skillful authority, a vast knowledge of underground crime syndicates, and a long-game strategy to take them down from the inside. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target.

Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, Fred Berner, Terry Miller, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers. NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.