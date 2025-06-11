Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, organized crime

Law & Order: Organized Crime S05 Finale Look: Elliot at a Crossroads

With the Season 5 finale hitting this Thursday, here's a sneak preview of Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E10: "He Was a Stabler."

Heading into the fifth season finale of Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, and Matt Olmstead's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime, Emery's (Tom Payne) empire is close to being taken down, but it will come at a heavy price. But in the clip you're about to see for S05E10: "He Was a Stabler," it looks like Joe (Michael Trotter) might still end up having the biggest impact on the case. However, the bigger conversation between Elliot and Randall (Dean Norris) has less to do with their late brother and more to do with Elliot knowing when to let others handle matters and be with his loved ones.

Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E10: "He Was a Stabler" Preview

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 10: "He Was a Stabler" – As Tanner's (Olivia Thirlby) team seeks to dismantle Emery's (Tom Payne) empire and arrest his allies, McKenna (Jason Patric) goes AWOL with Stabler (Christopher Meloni) to help him through a crucial crossroads. Critical intel from Joe Jr. arrives in the nick of time. Story by Matt Olmstead & Edgar Castillo and teleplay by Edgar Castillo; directed by Peter Stebbings.

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler – who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.

Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.

The upcoming fifth season will explore the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he inflicted on them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.

Ellen Burstyn makes her return as Bernadette Stabler this season. In addition, we learned near the end of January that Jason Patric (FOX's Wayward Pines) was set for the recurring role of Detective Tim McKenna. Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken and executive producer Matt Olmstead, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime sees Wolf, Meloni, Olmstead (Eps. 507-510), John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh (Ep. 510) serving as executive producers. The streaming series stems from Universal Television (UTV), in association with Wolf Entertainment.

